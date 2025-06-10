Auto insurance rates to increase five percent this fall

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner has reached a settlement with the N.C. Rate Bureau on automobile insurance rates.

The settlement means an average increase of 5 percent to insure a vehicle. Commissioner Mike Causey said that’s more than 17 percent less than the rate bureau initially asked for.

Causey said the agreement also includes a more than 16 percent drop in motorcycle liability insurance rates.

He said the agreement will keep North Carolina’s average automobile premiums among the lowest in the nation.

The increase will take effect on new and renewed policies on and after October 1.