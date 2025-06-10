© 2025 Public Radio East
Auto insurance rates to increase five percent this fall

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters in April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner has reached a settlement with the N.C. Rate Bureau on automobile insurance rates.

The settlement means an average increase of 5 percent to insure a vehicle. Commissioner Mike Causey said that’s more than 17 percent less than the rate bureau initially asked for.

Causey said the agreement also includes a more than 16 percent drop in motorcycle liability insurance rates.

He said the agreement will keep North Carolina’s average automobile premiums among the lowest in the nation.

The increase will take effect on new and renewed policies on and after October 1.
Annette Weston
