All Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament participants choose to stay ashore on day two amid rough seas

It’s day two of the 67th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, but no boats went out in the Atlantic because of rough seas.

Officials said there are 271 boats laying on Tuesday — taking one of the two days they are required to stay ashore during the six day tournament.

On opening day on Monday, 43 teams took to the water. While there were several big fish hooked, the tally shows all were lost or were released because they didn’t fit tournament guidelines…so it’s still anyone’s game.

The top prize is more than $1.6 million for the team that reels in the heaviest blue marlin.