All Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament participants choose to stay ashore on day two amid rough seas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:46 PM EDT
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

It’s day two of the 67th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, but no boats went out in the Atlantic because of rough seas.

Officials said there are 271 boats laying on Tuesday — taking one of the two days they are required to stay ashore during the six day tournament.

On opening day on Monday, 43 teams took to the water. While there were several big fish hooked, the tally shows all were lost or were released because they didn’t fit tournament guidelines…so it’s still anyone’s game.

The top prize is more than $1.6 million for the team that reels in the heaviest blue marlin.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
