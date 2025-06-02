© 2025 Public Radio East
Snow Hill leaders planning to revisit decision to disband police department

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 2, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Snow Hill Police Department

The Town of Snow Hill is planning to revisit last week’s decision to disband the police department.

City Commissioners have scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. to reconsider the vote; commissioners decided in a narrow 3-2 vote to dissolve the department by the end of June and contract with the Greene County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.

Over the weekend, Congressman Don Davis, who represents North Carolina's 1st Congressional District and formerly served as mayor of Snow Hill, urged town leaders to rethink their decision.

Davis, who still lives in Greene County, said he was concerned about the impact of the decision on the community.
Annette Weston
