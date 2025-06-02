© 2025 Public Radio East
Property insurance rates have increased for homeowners in ENC and across the state

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 2, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
Pixabay

Property insurance rates increased on Sunday for homeowners in eastern North Carolina and across the state.

The N.C. Rate Bureau originally requested an average 42.2% increase last year, with proposed increases of up to 99.4% in some areas — including the ENC coast.

But under an agreement signed by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and the Rate Bureau, the average statewide base rate increased by 7.5% this year and the same amount next.

However, Coastal areas in Carteret and Onslow Counties saw a more than ten percent increase in each of the next two years, and beach properties went up by about 16 percent.

Insurance rates in Duplin and Lenoir Counties increased by more than 13 percent. Bertie, Greene, Martin, Pitt, and Wayne County property owners will see a nearly 11 percent increase.

A breakdown of the increases is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston