GUC's natural gas pipeline safety survey goes digital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 2, 2025 at 7:10 AM EDT

Greenville Utilities Commission is preparing to conduct its natural gas pipeline safety survey, which is federally required, and they’re doing it a little differently this year.

Normally conducted by phone, GUC is moving the survey to an all-digital, online survey.

Assistant Director of Gas Systems Durk Tyson said other utilities across the country have had success making the move to all-digital surveys, citing greater participation and lower costs, and they are hoping to do the same.

Communications Manager Steve Hawley that there has been a shift in our customers’ communications preferences from phone calls to emails and texts, so they want to reach out to customers the way they prefer.

GUC customers, even those who are not natural gas customers, will receive an email or a text with information about and a link to the survey.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
