GUC's natural gas pipeline safety survey goes digital

Greenville Utilities Commission is preparing to conduct its natural gas pipeline safety survey, which is federally required, and they’re doing it a little differently this year.

Normally conducted by phone, GUC is moving the survey to an all-digital, online survey.

Assistant Director of Gas Systems Durk Tyson said other utilities across the country have had success making the move to all-digital surveys, citing greater participation and lower costs, and they are hoping to do the same.

Communications Manager Steve Hawley that there has been a shift in our customers’ communications preferences from phone calls to emails and texts, so they want to reach out to customers the way they prefer.

GUC customers, even those who are not natural gas customers, will receive an email or a text with information about and a link to the survey.