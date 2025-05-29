Watch out for puppy and kitten scams when buying pets online, on social media, and some pet stores

North Carolina’s attorney general is warning people to watch out for puppy and kitten scams when buying pets online or on social media, as well as from legitimate pet stores who may get their puppies and kittens from puppy mills and backyard breeders.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson added that people should consider adopting animals from rescue groups and shelters rather than buying from commercial pet stores.

NCDOJ has previously received complaints about pet scammers using fake photos of healthy-looking puppies and kittens online, who try to make victims pay for the animal using a third-party platform, and often use fake email addresses, phone numbers, and websites.

Another common sign that it’s a scam is if the seller offers to transport the animal across state lines, often for an outrageous fee.

Responsible dog breeders will only sell puppies to people they’ve met in person first and will encourage potential adopters to visit them before buying.

Jackson said they’ll also provide proper proof of health care, be transparent, and will ask the buyer to sign a contract to return the dog if they’re unable to care for it.