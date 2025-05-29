© 2025 Public Radio East
Watch out for puppy and kitten scams when buying pets online, on social media, and some pet stores

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:13 AM EDT
Four puppies were found in a suitcase that was zipped nearly all of the way closed, and officials with Guilford County Animal Services said people passing by saw the suitcase moving and stopped.
Guilford County Animal Services on Facebook
File photo: Four puppies were found in a suitcase that was zipped nearly all of the way closed, and officials with Guilford County Animal Services said people passing by saw the suitcase moving and stopped.

North Carolina’s attorney general is warning people to watch out for puppy and kitten scams when buying pets online or on social media, as well as from legitimate pet stores who may get their puppies and kittens from puppy mills and backyard breeders.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson added that people should consider adopting animals from rescue groups and shelters rather than buying from commercial pet stores.

NCDOJ has previously received complaints about pet scammers using fake photos of healthy-looking puppies and kittens online, who try to make victims pay for the animal using a third-party platform, and often use fake email addresses, phone numbers, and websites.

Another common sign that it’s a scam is if the seller offers to transport the animal across state lines, often for an outrageous fee.

Responsible dog breeders will only sell puppies to people they’ve met in person first and will encourage potential adopters to visit them before buying.

Jackson said they’ll also provide proper proof of health care, be transparent, and will ask the buyer to sign a contract to return the dog if they’re unable to care for it.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
