Tyndall promoted to Greenville Chief of Police

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 6:51 AM EDT
Interim Chief Richard Tyndall has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Greenville Police Department.
City officials say the Greenville native has been with the department for more than 20 years, and his promotion is effective on May 31.

City Manager Michael Cowin said it was clear the department had the talent internally to do the job and a national search was not necessary.

GPD Police Chief Ted Sauls announced his retirement in February, after nearly three decades on the job.

A swearing-in ceremony for Tyndall will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
