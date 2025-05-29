The check is in the mail; mailing of state income tax refund checks resumes

Mailing of North Carolina state income tax checks has resumed.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Revenue said the checks stopped going out after its printing partner, Professional Mail Services Inc., unexpectedly went out of business earlier this month.

NCDOR said the mailing resumed on May 21, and more than 100,000 of the refund checks have been sent.

Refund updates will be provided through the NCDOR website, but the “Where’s My Refund” app remains unavailable because it is unable to provide real-time updates.