© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

The check is in the mail; mailing of state income tax refund checks resumes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:31 AM EDT
A Chicago man has been charged with mail fraud and mail theft after allegedly changing UPS's corporate mailing address to the address of his own apartment. Here, mail is sorted at Chicago's main post office in 2006.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
File: Mail is sorted at Chicago's main post office.

Mailing of North Carolina state income tax checks has resumed.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Revenue said the checks stopped going out after its printing partner, Professional Mail Services Inc., unexpectedly went out of business earlier this month.

NCDOR said the mailing resumed on May 21, and more than 100,000 of the refund checks have been sent.

Refund updates will be provided through the NCDOR website, but the “Where’s My Refund” app remains unavailable because it is unable to provide real-time updates.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston