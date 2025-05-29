State bear experts asking people to take steps to keep pets, livestock safe

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking livestock owners to take steps to protect their animals from becoming prey to black bears.

Black bears tend to eat a mostly plant-based diet and are attracted to livestock feed, like grains and corn, but wildlife officials said they are omnivores and opportunists and will feed on eggs, small livestock like chickens and rabbits, and larger animals —including goats, miniature ponies and alpacas.

NCWRC BearWise Coordinator Ashley Hobbs said she responds to a lot of calls in the summer and fall reporting a goat herd or chicken flock have been completely wiped out by a bear.

She said people should always store livestock feed and pet food away from the animals in a locked, bear-resistant shed or building, or in a bear-resistant container.

Livestock pens and bee hives should be kept at least 50 yards away from wooded areas and other cover that could protect bears from view.

Other tips include confining livestock in buildings and pens, bringing animals inside at night, and installing electric fencing or getting a guard animal.