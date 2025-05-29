© 2025 Public Radio East
State bear experts asking people to take steps to keep pets, livestock safe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
Kaitlin Blasko
/
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking livestock owners to take steps to protect their animals from becoming prey to black bears.

Black bears tend to eat a mostly plant-based diet and are attracted to livestock feed, like grains and corn, but wildlife officials said they are omnivores and opportunists and will feed on eggs, small livestock like chickens and rabbits, and larger animals —including goats, miniature ponies and alpacas.

NCWRC BearWise Coordinator Ashley Hobbs said she responds to a lot of calls in the summer and fall reporting a goat herd or chicken flock have been completely wiped out by a bear.

She said people should always store livestock feed and pet food away from the animals in a locked, bear-resistant shed or building, or in a bear-resistant container.

Livestock pens and bee hives should be kept at least 50 yards away from wooded areas and other cover that could protect bears from view.

Other tips include confining livestock in buildings and pens, bringing animals inside at night, and installing electric fencing or getting a guard animal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston