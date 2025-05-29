© 2025 Public Radio East
Software glitch derails end of grade testing for thousands of North Carolina students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:27 AM EDT
Paige Vickers for NPR

A statewide outage during End of Grade testing affected nearly 120,000 students.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said it was caused by a technical issue with the software and lasted about 40 minutes.

Senior Director for Accountability and Testing at NCDPI Tammy Howard said schools that did not finish the testing Wednesday because of the glitch can choose to either start again where they left off on Thursday or start over at the beginning.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
