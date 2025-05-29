Software glitch derails end of grade testing for thousands of North Carolina students

A statewide outage during End of Grade testing affected nearly 120,000 students.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said it was caused by a technical issue with the software and lasted about 40 minutes.

Senior Director for Accountability and Testing at NCDPI Tammy Howard said schools that did not finish the testing Wednesday because of the glitch can choose to either start again where they left off on Thursday or start over at the beginning.