Governor Josh Stein said new Goldsboro facility is expected to create 216 jobs

A global leader in breathable film technologies for the hygiene and medical sectors will establish its first production facility in the United States in Wayne County.

Pelsan Tekstil A.S. products are used in items like diapers and adult incontinence products, and medical applications like surgical gowns and bandages.

Governor Josh Stein said the facility is expected to create 216 jobs.

The company will make an $82.6 million investment in Goldsboro. Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be just under $50,000.

CEO Ali Sisman said the decision to invest in North Carolina underscores the company’s belief in the region’s strong workforce, robust infrastructure, and its alignment with its values of innovation and collaboration.