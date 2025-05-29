© 2025 Public Radio East
Governor Josh Stein said new Goldsboro facility is expected to create 216 jobs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
Wikipedia

A global leader in breathable film technologies for the hygiene and medical sectors will establish its first production facility in the United States in Wayne County.

Pelsan Tekstil A.S. products are used in items like diapers and adult incontinence products, and medical applications like surgical gowns and bandages.

Governor Josh Stein said the facility is expected to create 216 jobs.

The company will make an $82.6 million investment in Goldsboro. Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be just under $50,000.

CEO Ali Sisman said the decision to invest in North Carolina underscores the company’s belief in the region’s strong workforce, robust infrastructure, and its alignment with its values of innovation and collaboration.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
