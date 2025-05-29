© 2025 Public Radio East
Father arrested, mother sought after child with untreated leukemia died in ENC hotel room

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
Timothy Curry, left, has been charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his six-year-old son. Investigators are still looking for the child's mother Saunsiree Jefferson, right, who may have ties to the Atlanta, Georgia area.
Police have arrested the father of a young boy who was found dead in a motel room in Greenville last November.

Police said Timothy Curry has been charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his six-year-old son.

Investigators said the child was found dead in a room at the Knights Inn on Memorial Drive, where the family had been living in unsanitary conditions.

An autopsy report shows the boy had leukemia, and investigators believe the illness had been ongoing and the parents’ failure to get medical care played a significant role in the child’s death.

Curry was arrested in the Charlotte area, and police are still looking for the child’s mother.

They said Saunsiree Jefferson may have ties to the Atlanta, Georgia area, and law enforcement agencies are working together to find her.
