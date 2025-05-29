© 2025 Public Radio East
District 4 D.A. stepping down after nearly 20 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
N.C. Prosecutorial District 4
District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that he will retire from Prosecutorial District 4 effective August 1.

Thomas has held the position, covering Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties, since January 2006.

During his tenure, Thomas sought prison sentences for violent offenders, repeat offenders, and drug traffickers. He also helped lead efforts in the district to address the opioid crisis, provide substance use disorder treatment alternatives to incarceration, create Child Advocacy Centers, and led initiatives in crime reduction and re-entry.

He said, “two of the most rewarding aspects of this job have been advocating in court on behalf of crime victims and their surviving family members in pursuit of justice and helping non-violent first-time offenders who made a mistake but have shown they deserve a second chance.”

Thomas will return to the private practice of law. An announcement about those plans will be made later.
