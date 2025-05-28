Trump administration files lawsuit against North Carolina State Board of Elections over voter rolls

The Trump Administration has picked up where Republican Jefferson Griffin left off. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections over voter rolls.

The lawsuit says the board violated federal elections law by using a registration form that did not explicitly require a driver's license number or last four digits of a Social Security Number.

Griffin raised that issue in his bid to reverse his 734-vote loss in a race for the state Supreme Court. The GOP also sued unsuccessfully last year to get more than 200,000 voters removed from the state rolls over the registration issue.

The state elections board fixed the registration form last year and has established any lingering issues are due to clerical errors and not voter eligibility.

Still, the board's executive director Sam Hayes, newly installed by Republicans, says he's committed to bringing the state into compliance with federal law.