Open house will discuss proposed widening of 15th Street in Washington

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
N.C. Department of Transportation

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host an open house this week to provide updated information and design changes for the proposed improvements to 15th Street in Washington.

State Highway officials said the project is needed to reduce congestion during peak hours and improve safety.

The meeting will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Beaufort Community College.

Meanwhile, Ellen Brabo, the coordinator of the 15th Street Coalition, said people in Washington have voiced concern over NCDOT’s proposed widening of 15th Street for more than a decade.

She said more than 40 homes and businesses are at risk of being significantly impacted if the current plan moves forward.

Nearly 600 people have signed a petition opposing the change, and the coalition is pushing for, “A more thoughtful, community-minded solution.”

Brabo expects a large turnout at the Thursday evening meeting.
Annette Weston
