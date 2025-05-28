© 2025 Public Radio East
City warning of possible smoke in homes during sewer system testing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:14 AM EDT

The City of Havelock is performing a routine inspection of its sewage system and officials said, beginning Friday, people may notice smoke seeping into their homes if there is an issue with their plumbing.

City officials said non-toxic, odorless, light gray smoke is used in the process, and it may enter homes that have a broken toilet seal, a leaky plumbing joint, a dry P-trap, or a blocked vent stack.

They said that the smoke is safe and should vent properly if your plumbing is in good condition.

The city is also asking people who encounter the smoke to only call 911 in case of actual emergencies, because false alarms have occurred during past tests.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
