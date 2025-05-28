City warning of possible smoke in homes during sewer system testing

The City of Havelock is performing a routine inspection of its sewage system and officials said, beginning Friday, people may notice smoke seeping into their homes if there is an issue with their plumbing.

City officials said non-toxic, odorless, light gray smoke is used in the process, and it may enter homes that have a broken toilet seal, a leaky plumbing joint, a dry P-trap, or a blocked vent stack.

They said that the smoke is safe and should vent properly if your plumbing is in good condition.

The city is also asking people who encounter the smoke to only call 911 in case of actual emergencies, because false alarms have occurred during past tests.