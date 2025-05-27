© 2025 Public Radio East
Proposal would improve veteran suicide data collection

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:49 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill that would improve data collection on the causes of death for veterans.

Congressman Chuck Edwards said the Justice for America's Veterans and Survivors Act is intended to address mental health factors in order to help prevent veteran suicide.

It would mandate the Department of Veterans Affairs provide an annual report on the causes of death among veterans, focused specifically on identifying whether suicide was a primary or secondary factor.

According to the VA, suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45, and an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
