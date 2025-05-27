Proposal would improve veteran suicide data collection

A North Carolina U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill that would improve data collection on the causes of death for veterans.

Congressman Chuck Edwards said the Justice for America's Veterans and Survivors Act is intended to address mental health factors in order to help prevent veteran suicide.

It would mandate the Department of Veterans Affairs provide an annual report on the causes of death among veterans, focused specifically on identifying whether suicide was a primary or secondary factor.

According to the VA, suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45, and an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day.