© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Find find free childhood vaccines with new NCDHHS provider map

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 27, 2025 at 7:07 AM EDT
Controversy over childhood vaccines may make it too easy to embrace what appear to be new vaccine benefits.
Dmitry Naumov
/
iStockphoto

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is helping eligible families find free childhood vaccines more easily with the launch of a new provider map.

The Vaccines for Children program offers free vaccines to eligible children and teens, including those required for child care and school attendance in North Carolina.

The map is available in English and Spanish and allows families and community health workers to search for providers by city or ZIP code and connect directly with locations offering free vaccines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said vaccines remain one of the most powerful tools to protect children from serious, preventable diseases.

 Find the map HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston