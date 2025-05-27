Find find free childhood vaccines with new NCDHHS provider map

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is helping eligible families find free childhood vaccines more easily with the launch of a new provider map.

The Vaccines for Children program offers free vaccines to eligible children and teens, including those required for child care and school attendance in North Carolina.

The map is available in English and Spanish and allows families and community health workers to search for providers by city or ZIP code and connect directly with locations offering free vaccines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said vaccines remain one of the most powerful tools to protect children from serious, preventable diseases.

Find the map HERE.