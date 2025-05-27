ENC woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2017 drowning death of baby

An Onslow County woman has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital after she was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2017 death of her one-year-old child in 2017.

Angela Olson was arrested after the baby was found unresponsive in the family home.

Investigators said she told detectives that she "saved" Tyler from "everyone" and said "the voices" of "spirits" told her to do it. Court documents show Olson admitted to drowning her son because the "Illuminati" was threatening him.

Olson has a history of several mental illnesses.

A report by Dr. Holly Manley, Senior Forensic Psychologist at Cherry Hospital, stated that Olson’s severe psychosis and delusional thinking impeded her ability to understand both the quality and the wrongfulness of her acts, and she was unable to distinguish between right and wrong at the time of the child’s death.