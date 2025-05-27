© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2017 drowning death of baby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 27, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Jacksonville Police Department

An Onslow County woman has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital after she was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2017 death of her one-year-old child in 2017.

Angela Olson was arrested after the baby was found unresponsive in the family home.

Investigators said she told detectives that she "saved" Tyler from "everyone" and said "the voices" of "spirits" told her to do it. Court documents show Olson admitted to drowning her son because the "Illuminati" was threatening him.

Olson has a history of several mental illnesses.

A report by Dr. Holly Manley, Senior Forensic Psychologist at Cherry Hospital, stated that Olson’s severe psychosis and delusional thinking impeded her ability to understand both the quality and the wrongfulness of her acts, and she was unable to distinguish between right and wrong at the time of the child’s death.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
