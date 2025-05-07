© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Wildfires continue to burn in areas near the North Carolina coast

By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT
There are currently three pumps installed to carry water from Great Lake closer to the fire to aid in suppression. More pumps will be added within the next few days.
U.S. Forest Service
Fire crews are making progress on the Black Swamp Fire in the Croatan National Forest. USDA Fire Service officials said the fire near Maysville is holding at 950 acres with 60% containment.

A pump was installed in the canal along Seaborn Road, and officials said repairs were made to Moccasin Lane that will allow crews to move freely through the soft ground more easily, and officials say engine crews continued efforts to put out hot spots; they added that agricultural sprinklers and helicopter water drops helped in suppression efforts.

Three new pumps installed on Tuesday will help move water closer to the fire, and the U.S. Forest Service said more pumps will be added over the next few days. More pumps will be added within the next few days.

U.S. Forest Service

Closures remain in effect for several areas near the fire. They include Black Swamp Road, the Black Swamp OHV area, Great Lake Boating Access Area and Sheep Ridge Wilderness Area, as well as portions of Great Lake Road, Seaborn Road and Holston Hunter Road.

 Meanwhile, firefighters in southeastern North Carolina are still battling a wildfire that broke out over the weekend and prompted some evacuations. The Sunset Road Wildfire in Brunswick County near Boiling Spring Lakes is still burning, but the evacuation orders have been lifted and roads have reopened.

Officials said 1,331 acres have burned, and the North Carolina Forecast Service said the fire is now 15% contained. No homes have been damaged.

Forest service officials added that warm and dry conditions, which are expected until late in the week, will bring an increase in fire activity in areas of the fire that still have abundant heat. They also said smoke from the firse can cause limited visibility and may impact local air quality. They are asking people to drive slowly and use caution on roads where smoke may be settling. Check for air quality alerts at https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/ or https://fire.airnow.gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
