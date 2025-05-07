Wildfires continue to burn in areas near the North Carolina coast

Fire crews are making progress on the Black Swamp Fire in the Croatan National Forest. USDA Fire Service officials said the fire near Maysville is holding at 950 acres with 60% containment.

A pump was installed in the canal along Seaborn Road, and officials said repairs were made to Moccasin Lane that will allow crews to move freely through the soft ground more easily, and officials say engine crews continued efforts to put out hot spots; they added that agricultural sprinklers and helicopter water drops helped in suppression efforts.

Three new pumps installed on Tuesday will help move water closer to the fire, and the U.S. Forest Service said more pumps will be added over the next few days. More pumps will be added within the next few days.

U.S. Forest Service

Closures remain in effect for several areas near the fire. They include Black Swamp Road, the Black Swamp OHV area, Great Lake Boating Access Area and Sheep Ridge Wilderness Area, as well as portions of Great Lake Road, Seaborn Road and Holston Hunter Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters in southeastern North Carolina are still battling a wildfire that broke out over the weekend and prompted some evacuations. The Sunset Road Wildfire in Brunswick County near Boiling Spring Lakes is still burning, but the evacuation orders have been lifted and roads have reopened.

Officials said 1,331 acres have burned, and the North Carolina Forecast Service said the fire is now 15% contained. No homes have been damaged.

Forest service officials added that warm and dry conditions, which are expected until late in the week, will bring an increase in fire activity in areas of the fire that still have abundant heat. They also said smoke from the firse can cause limited visibility and may impact local air quality. They are asking people to drive slowly and use caution on roads where smoke may be settling. Check for air quality alerts at https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/ or https://fire.airnow.gov.

