Water conservation measures encouraged as parts of ENC enter severe drought
The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council is asking people in coastal counties that are experiencing severe drought to eliminate nonessential water use.
Eight counties in eastern North Carolina, including five on the coast, are experiencing severe drought. They include Beaufort, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Columbus, Martin and Washington.
State officials are asking those in severely dry areas to:
- Implement Water Shortage Response Plans, if not already enacted.
- Stay informed on drought conditions and advisories at ncdrought.org.
- Participate, as appropriate, in regional and local coordination for the management of water resources.
- Reexamine water delivery systems to minimize water loss and maximize water use efficiency.
- Eliminate nonessential uses of water.
- Evaluate the feasibility of incorporating water reuse, reclamation and/or recycling into daily operations.
- Seek to reduce water usage by, at least, the same percentage as the percent differential between normal seasonal water supply availability and the actual water supply availability resulting from current drought conditions.
- Increase public awareness and educational outreach programs emphasizing the need to conserve water.