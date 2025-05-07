© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC school board meeting will address additional educational needs of some private school and homeschooled children

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
teacher classroom mug pen generic
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)
/
Creative Commons
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)

An eastern North Carolina school board will address educational needs of certain students in private schools and children that are homeschooled.

The Jones County Board of Education will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated.

The meeting will be held on May 13 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education headquarters in Trenton.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston