ENC school board meeting will address additional educational needs of some private school and homeschooled children

An eastern North Carolina school board will address educational needs of certain students in private schools and children that are homeschooled.

The Jones County Board of Education will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated.

The meeting will be held on May 13 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education headquarters in Trenton.