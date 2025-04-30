© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State house passes bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate even more with ICE

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:10 AM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27 in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
File: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing.

The North Carolina House passed a bill on Tuesday to require sheriffs to cooperate even more with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The vote was 70 to 45.

The Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act would require sheriffs to keep undocumented inmates 48 hours past their release date and notify ICE two hours before an inmate is released.

The bill comes as Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has declined to follow up with ICE before releasing inmates.

Rep. Jordan Lopez of Mecklenburg spoke against the bill.

“We all want safer communities," he said, "We all believe that if you commit a crime in this state, you should be subject to the laws, but with respect to the rights that we all have to the pursuit of justice.”

The bill now heads to the Senate. Governor Josh Stein will likely veto the bill if it passes there, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.
WFAE
See stories by WFAE