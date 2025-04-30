State house passes bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate even more with ICE

The North Carolina House passed a bill on Tuesday to require sheriffs to cooperate even more with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The vote was 70 to 45.

The Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act would require sheriffs to keep undocumented inmates 48 hours past their release date and notify ICE two hours before an inmate is released.

The bill comes as Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has declined to follow up with ICE before releasing inmates.

Rep. Jordan Lopez of Mecklenburg spoke against the bill.

“We all want safer communities," he said, "We all believe that if you commit a crime in this state, you should be subject to the laws, but with respect to the rights that we all have to the pursuit of justice.”

The bill now heads to the Senate. Governor Josh Stein will likely veto the bill if it passes there, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.