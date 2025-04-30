© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Prominent North Carolina pastor arrested for praying in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
Rev. Dr. William Barber has long been known for his civil rights activism, including being arrested as part of nonviolent demonstrations.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images North America
File: Rev. Dr. William Barber has long been known for his civil rights activism, including being arrested as part of nonviolent demonstrations.

Just days after President Donald Trump’s task force to fight anti-Christian bias held its first meeting, a prominent North Carolina pastor was arrested for praying in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Pastor William Barber and two other people were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police told The Independent Barber and the others were arrested for demonstrating inside the Congressional Buildings, which is not allowed in any form.

Officers said they gave the small group multiple warnings to stop or they would be arrested.

On Monday, Barber delivered a sermon on the Capitol steps and also delivered a Moral Monday address at the Supreme Court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston