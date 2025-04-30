Prominent North Carolina pastor arrested for praying in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Just days after President Donald Trump’s task force to fight anti-Christian bias held its first meeting, a prominent North Carolina pastor was arrested for praying in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Pastor William Barber and two other people were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police told The Independent Barber and the others were arrested for demonstrating inside the Congressional Buildings, which is not allowed in any form.

Officers said they gave the small group multiple warnings to stop or they would be arrested.

On Monday, Barber delivered a sermon on the Capitol steps and also delivered a Moral Monday address at the Supreme Court.