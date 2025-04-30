Portion of I-40 in Duplin County remains closed after fiery Tuesday crash

Part of Interstate 40 in Duplin County remains closed until noon Wednesday after a fiery crash near Newton Grove Tuesday morning.

I-40 East is closed to all traffic near Exit 355. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the tanker fire damaged the asphalt, and a crew is expected to begin repairs Wednesday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said the tanker driver was airlifted to the hospital. Several other vehicles involved in the crash also caught on fire.