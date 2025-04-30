© 2025 Public Radio East
Portion of I-40 in Duplin County remains closed after fiery Tuesday crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
Faison Fire Department
I-40 East is closed to all traffic near Exit 355. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the tanker fire damaged the asphalt, and a crew is expected to begin repairs Wednesday morning.

 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said the tanker driver was airlifted to the hospital. Several other vehicles involved in the crash also caught on fire.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
