Black Swamp Fire prompts second air quality alert day in Jones County, Craven County also impacted

U.S. Forest Service officials say the wildfire in the Croatan National Forest that started on Sunday is burning about 950 acres.

The Black Swamp Fire is 40 percent contained. It remains completely within National Forest System land, and officials said the cause is still under investigation.

Because of smoke from the fire, another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Jones County on Wednesday -- areas that include Maysville, Pollocksville, and Trenton — and for Craven County as well.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups -- people with respiratory illnesses, children, older adults, and those working outdoors.