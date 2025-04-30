© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Black Swamp Fire prompts second air quality alert day in Jones County, Craven County also impacted

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:21 AM EDT
Because of smoke from the fire, another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Jones County on Wednesday -- areas that include Maysville, Pollocksville, and Trenton — , and for Craven County as well.
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City
Because of smoke from the fire, another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Jones County on Wednesday -- areas that include Maysville, Pollocksville, and Trenton — , and for Craven County as well.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the wildfire in the Croatan National Forest that started on Sunday is burning about 950 acres.

The Black Swamp Fire is 40 percent contained. It remains completely within National Forest System land, and officials said the cause is still under investigation.

Because of smoke from the fire, another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Jones County on Wednesday -- areas that include Maysville, Pollocksville, and Trenton — and for Craven County as well.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups -- people with respiratory illnesses, children, older adults, and those working outdoors.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston