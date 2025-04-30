ATF helping with investigation into fire at Duplin County faith-based addiction recovery center

A large fire at Potter’s Wheel Ministries in Mount Olive destroyed the facility's pallet shop Monday night.

Firefighters from several area departments worked for about seven hours to put the fire out.

Duplin County Emergency Services officials say smoke may still be visible for several more days, and they are monitoring the scene to make sure the fire remains under control.

Potter's Wheel Ministries is a faith-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, and the cause of the fire is currently under joint investigation by the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

County officials said ATF assistance is standard protocol for fires involving churches or religious-affiliated facilities.