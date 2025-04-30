© 2025 Public Radio East
ATF helping with investigation into fire at Duplin County faith-based addiction recovery center

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
Potters Hill Fire Department
A large fire at Potter’s Wheel Ministries in Mount Olive destroyed the facility's pallet shop Monday night.

Firefighters from several area departments worked for about seven hours to put the fire out.

Duplin County Emergency Services officials say smoke may still be visible for several more days, and they are monitoring the scene to make sure the fire remains under control.

Potter's Wheel Ministries is a faith-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, and the cause of the fire is currently under joint investigation by the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

County officials said ATF assistance is standard protocol for fires involving churches or religious-affiliated facilities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
