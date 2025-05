Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service said a fire near Hubert that began Tuesday afternoon is now 50 acres in size and 60% contained.

Onslow County Emergency Services and several local fire departments responded to the large fire burning in the woods in the Crown Point area, and are working in coordination with NC Forestry's planes and plows.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.