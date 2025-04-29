U.S. Coast Guard will hold active-shooter/active threat exercise Tuesday on ferry

The U.S. Coast Guard will hold an active-shooter/active threat full-scale exercise Tuesday on the Bald Head Island Ferry.

The exercise is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and will take place near the Southport Channel, on the Cape Fear River.

Officials said people in the Oak Island area should expect large numbers of public safety personnel, vessels, sirens, and simulated activities.

The Bald Head Island Ferry will operate as usual for the duration of the exercise.