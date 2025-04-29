© 2025 Public Radio East
U.S. Coast Guard will hold active-shooter/active threat exercise Tuesday on ferry

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina
The U.S. Coast Guard will hold an active-shooter/active threat full-scale exercise Tuesday on the Bald Head Island Ferry.

The exercise is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and will take place near the Southport Channel, on the Cape Fear River.

Officials said people in the Oak Island area should expect large numbers of public safety personnel, vessels, sirens, and simulated activities.

The Bald Head Island Ferry will operate as usual for the duration of the exercise.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
