Reservation fees at state park campgrounds and vehicle entrance fees at reservoirs increase on Thursday

Effective Thursday, reservation fees at campgrounds and vehicle entrance fees at reservoirs will increase across the state parks system.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said it’s the first major fee change for state park facilities since 2019.

While some fees are increasing, most state parks are and will continue to be free to access for day-use year-round. There are no changes to picnic shelter reservation fees, equipment rentals, and swim passes.

Beginning May 1, tent campsites will range from $20 to $30, and RV campsites with full hookups will cost $45. The 2026 State Parks Annual Pass will also increase in price.

Officials said the increases reflect market adjustments and the higher costs to maintain these facilities.

Details about all the North Carolina state park fees is available HERE.