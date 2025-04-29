© 2025 Public Radio East
Reservation fees at state park campgrounds and vehicle entrance fees at reservoirs increase on Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
Meredith Miotke for NPR

Effective Thursday, reservation fees at campgrounds and vehicle entrance fees at reservoirs will increase across the state parks system.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said it’s the first major fee change for state park facilities since 2019.

While some fees are increasing, most state parks are and will continue to be free to access for day-use year-round. There are no changes to picnic shelter reservation fees, equipment rentals, and swim passes.

Beginning May 1, tent campsites will range from $20 to $30, and RV campsites with full hookups will cost $45. The 2026 State Parks Annual Pass will also increase in price.

 Officials said the increases reflect market adjustments and the higher costs to maintain these facilities.

Details about all the North Carolina state park fees is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
