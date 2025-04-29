North Carolina poultry designated High Path Avian Influenza-free

North Carolina poultry has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health, allowing the state to resume exports and international trade for poultry products.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the status change is welcome when it comes to trade, but he added that the virus causing HPAI is still present in wild bird populations in our state and poultry owners are encouraged to continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for signs of illness.

Broilers, or chicken raised for meat, are the top agricultural commodity for North Carolina; the state is also first in the nation in poultry and egg cash receipts and is the second-largest turkey-producing state in the nation.