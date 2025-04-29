© 2025 Public Radio East
Federal funding delays lead state officials to end treatment to eliminate tree-destroying moth

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
Spongy moth males are dark, females much lighter.
USDA
Spongy moth males are dark, females much lighter.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is postponing proposed spring treatments for spongy moth infestations in several counties after delays in federal funding.

Officials said they will step up monitoring for the moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, in Currituck, Stokes and Surry counties to track the potential population growth of the pest and complete some individual tree treatments in the most heavily infested areas.

The state agriculture department’s Forest Health Research Operations manager Sara Lalk said the proactive treatments have been effective in protecting North Carolina’s forests, landscapes and agricultural resources from the destructive impact of spongy moth for years, and they will continue to explore all available state-level resources to prepare for potential treatments next year.

When areas become heavily infested by the moths, trees may be completely stripped of leaves, and tree death can occur.

Proposed treatments with the aerial application of a biological pesticide were intended to target newly hatched caterpillars before they could mature into moths and lay eggs, but the pesticide has to be applied within a short timeframe in the caterpillar stage for it to work.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston