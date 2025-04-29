© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Black Swamp Fire 40% contained, smoke leads to air quality alert in Jones County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:15 AM EDT
North Carolina Division of Air Quality

USDA Forest Service firefighters are battling the Black Swamp Fire on the Croatan National Forest.

Officials said the fire, which started on Sunday, covers about 850 acres and is 40-percent contained.

It remains completely within National Forest System land, and the cause is under investigation.

Black Swamp Road and the Black Swamp OHV area are temporarily closed, and officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.

Because of smoke from the fire, a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for areas that include Maysville, Pollocksville, and Trenton.

Forecasters with the North Carolina Division of Air Quality said an inversion, where a layer of warm air sits above cooler air, is expected and surface winds are light to calm in the area, trapping smoke near the surface.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Jones County; that means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with respiratory issues like asthma or COPD, as well as children, older adults, and those actively engaged in outdoor activities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston