Poll shows many Americans fear a constitutional crisis is ahead

A new poll from Elon University finds that many Americans fear a constitutional crisis arising between President Donald Trump’s administration and the courts.

Nearly half of those polled said President Trump’s executive orders have mostly gone too far. Similarly, 47 percent said federal judges’ rulings blocking or delaying his actions were mostly correct.

Jason Husser is the director of the Elon Poll. He says some of these concerns were even shared by Republicans.

“What we're finding is that while President Trump's supporters may agree with him in spirit, when it comes to really testing the branches and the separation of powers that have been in place for over 200 years, there's a pause and there's a hesitancy,” he said.

According to the poll, less than a majority of Republicans thought the executive branch should have the authority to ignore court rulings it believes are bad for the country.

The findings come as more than 200 legal challenges have been documented against the Trump administration’s actions.