89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Live Pygmy sperm whale calf found stranded in ENC last week and later died

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:23 AM EDT
NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology

A live Pygmy sperm whale calf was found stranded on Emerald Isle last week and later died.

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology said the species is rarely seen at sea because they don’t spend much time at the surface.

Biologists also said they often strand in mother-calf pairs, and are often still alive when they are found.

Officials with the NC Aquarium Stranding team said the whale was a female, and her mother was not seen before, during, or after she was found.

The calf died just before the team arrived on the scene. A necropsy will be performed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
