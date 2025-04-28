Historical marker placed at Hancock Creek in Havelock to memorialize victim of 1932 lynching

A young man who was a victim of lynching in 1932 was memorialized with a historic marker in Havelock on Sunday.

According to the Craven Arts Council, on April 14th, 1932, Percy Berry, a Black resident of Havelock, was fishing in Hancock Creek with a friend, when they were approached by five white men impersonating police officers. The men demanded $20 for a “fishing license,” and beat Berry when he refused to pay.

Berry attempted to escape, followed by gunshots, and drowned in Hancock Creek, where his body was found a week later.

He is one of more than 4,400 Black people killed in lynchings between 1877 and 1950 who are remembered at the The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The event was part of EJI's Community Remembrance Projects. A duplicate marker will be placed at the national memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.