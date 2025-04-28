© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Historical marker placed at Hancock Creek in Havelock to memorialize victim of 1932 lynching

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:35 AM EDT
According to the Craven Arts Council, on April 14th, 1932, Percy Berry, a Black resident of Havelock, NC, was fishing in Hancock Creek with a friend, when they were approached by five white men impersonating police officers. The men demanded $20 for a “fishing license,” and beat Berry when he refused to pay. Berry attempted to escape, followed by gunshots, and drowned in Hancock Creek, where his body was found a week later.
Craven Arts Council
According to the Craven Arts Council, on April 14th, 1932, Percy Berry, a Black resident of Havelock, NC, was fishing in Hancock Creek with a friend, when they were approached by five white men impersonating police officers. The men demanded $20 for a “fishing license,” and beat Berry when he refused to pay. Berry attempted to escape, followed by gunshots, and drowned in Hancock Creek, where his body was found a week later.

A young man who was a victim of lynching in 1932 was memorialized with a historic marker in Havelock on Sunday.

According to the Craven Arts Council, on April 14th, 1932, Percy Berry, a Black resident of Havelock, was fishing in Hancock Creek with a friend, when they were approached by five white men impersonating police officers. The men demanded $20 for a “fishing license,” and beat Berry when he refused to pay.

Berry attempted to escape, followed by gunshots, and drowned in Hancock Creek, where his body was found a week later.

He is one of more than 4,400 Black people killed in lynchings between 1877 and 1950 who are remembered at the The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The event was part of EJI's Community Remembrance Projects. A duplicate marker will be placed at the national memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston