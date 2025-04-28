© 2025 Public Radio East
Fire burning 800+ acres in Croatan National Forest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
Officials with the Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department said the area is experiencing bouts of dense smoke conditions caused by a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest.

According to the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map, the fire is burning about 850 acres of forest east of Maysville, in the Black Swamp area.

Emergency officials are asking drivers to be aware that visibility may be poor at times, and said extra caution is necessary when traveling in the area.
