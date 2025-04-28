Fire burning 800+ acres in Croatan National Forest

Officials with the Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department said the area is experiencing bouts of dense smoke conditions caused by a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest.

According to the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map, the fire is burning about 850 acres of forest east of Maysville, in the Black Swamp area.

Emergency officials are asking drivers to be aware that visibility may be poor at times, and said extra caution is necessary when traveling in the area.