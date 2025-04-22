© 2025 Public Radio East
Type of mpox virus found in Greenville wastewater

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT
This image shows purified particles of mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox.
NIAID
This image shows purified particles of mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox.

A type of mpox virus, known as clade I, was detected in wastewater samples collected in an eastern North Carolina community.

Pitt County health officials said the samples were collected in Greenville on March 25, March 28, and April 8 through routine testing conducted by the North Carolina Wastewater Monitoring Network.

The program monitors viruses in several communities, providing early detection of infections like COVID-19, flu, RSV, and now mpox.

The virus found in wastewater is no longer infectious, but officials said it shows that people in the area may be carrying the virus—even if they don’t have symptoms.

Health Director Wes Gray said finding the virus in wastewater doesn’t mean there is a community outbreak, but it does mean people should learn the symptoms, take precautions, and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Clade I mpox has mostly been seen in Central and Eastern Africa, spreading through heterosexual contact and occasionally affecting household members, including children.

Four clade I mpox cases have been reported in the U.S. (California, Georgia, New Hampshire, and New York) between November 2024 and February 2025. These were isolated travel-related cases with no sign of further spread.

Mpox symptoms include:

• A rash on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or genital area

• Rash that resembles pimples or blisters, eventually scabbing and healing

• Fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes

Those that think they may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or the Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2300.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
