State Senate bill could further erode protections for North Carolina streams, wetlands, lakes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:10 AM EDT
A person drowned on the White Oak River near Stella, in Onslow County, on Monday.
nc.gov
A person drowned on the White Oak River near Stella, in Onslow County, on Monday.

A bill recently proposed in the North Carolina Senate could further erode protections for North Carolina streams, wetlands, lakes and riparian buffers.

Sound Rivers officials said the bill proposes any 401-permit application that has received a Nationwide Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be automatically approved if the application isn’t processed by the state DEQ within five days.

Sound Rivers Executive Director Heather Deck said an underfunded and understaffed DEQ combined with unrealistic timelines will gut state review, and essentially hand over decisions on impacts to North Carolina wetlands and waterways to the federal Corps of Engineers.

Deck said that would have impacts on future flooding, stream health, likely fisheries habitat and more. She added that the Corps is not required to look at the impacts to water quality, so the state review is critical.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
