Hospital partners with ENC community college to provide nursing scholarships to students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Onslow Memorial Hospital has partnered with Coastal Carolina Community College to provide nursing scholarships to students.

Starting this fall, all students accepted into CCCC's Associate Degree Nursing program will qualify for the Onslow Memorial Hospital Nursing Scholarship Program.

Officials said the program will offer full financial support, including tuition, books and mandatory fees, valued at over $20,000 during the two-year program.

Each recipient will also receive a $500 monthly stipend to cover living expenses, and graduates are ensured employment with OMH after successfully passing the NCLEX exam.
Annette Weston
