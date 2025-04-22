Camp Lejeune toxic water victims' lawyers want judge to block evidence from expert site visit

A major procedural dispute has erupted in the Camp Lejeune litigation, as plaintiffs’ lawyers have filed a motion to block the government from using any evidence tied to a February site visit by one of its experts.

Officials with Zois and Miller, one of the law firms representing victims sickened by toxic water aboard the base, said the visit by geochemist Dr. Remy Hennet took place two months after the expert disclosure deadline and long after plaintiffs had submitted their rebuttal reports.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers argue that the Department of Justice knowingly violated court scheduling orders by introducing new expert materials outside the allowed timeline and are calling on the court to exclude all evidence stemming from the February site visit.

Lawyers said the court’s ruling on this motion could shape the evidentiary boundaries of the upcoming Track 1 trials.