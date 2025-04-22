© 2025 Public Radio East
Camp Lejeune toxic water victims' lawyers want judge to block evidence from expert site visit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
Military Bases

A major procedural dispute has erupted in the Camp Lejeune litigation, as plaintiffs’ lawyers have filed a motion to block the government from using any evidence tied to a February site visit by one of its experts.

Officials with Zois and Miller, one of the law firms representing victims sickened by toxic water aboard the base, said the visit by geochemist Dr. Remy Hennet took place two months after the expert disclosure deadline and long after plaintiffs had submitted their rebuttal reports.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers argue that the Department of Justice knowingly violated court scheduling orders by introducing new expert materials outside the allowed timeline and are calling on the court to exclude all evidence stemming from the February site visit.

Lawyers said the court’s ruling on this motion could shape the evidentiary boundaries of the upcoming Track 1 trials.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
