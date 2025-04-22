After early-year uproar, N.C. combat veteran explains why he took emotional support cow to Walmart

Just before the turn of the new year, a video showing a man who took a cow to the Walmart store in Elizabeth City went viral, and since then the veteran in that video has been working to set the record straight.

Professor Phil Kiver said his cow – the one that received a less-than warm welcome -- is an emotional support animal – that much in the virally shared narrative is true – but unlike many media outlets reported, he didn’t leave the big-box store before police arrived because he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“My cow relieved itself out on the sidewalk," he said "I have the tools to clean it up. I have water, I have a shovel, all of that. And on that day, the management at Walmart was just not very understanding and they called the police. Four units came from Elizabeth City and I stayed and I talked to the police. I showed them my documentation. I didn't leave before they came. I stayed for the duration, you know, and no citations were given to Walmart or to me because nobody's breaking the law.”

As for some online comments accusing Kiver — who served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan — of seeking attention, he said that’s not why he took the unusual step of choosing a bovine – instead of perhaps a dog or a cat – to fulfill his emotional needs.

"My cows are unique, but that's not why I chose them," Kiver said, "I chose them because they do, in fact, bring me joy and comfort.”

And he does admit that by taking the cows to local businesses and events, he is trying to get attention….but not for himself, or even the cows.

“We're still losing 22 to 36 veterans (to suicide) every day and about half of those are veterans that are being treated by the Veterans Administration currently," Kiver said, "“The experiences of combat don't go away, and sometimes they manifest themselves years or decades after your service.”

That's why Kiver travels the region with his farm animals — so that other veterans that might need support can see that an emotional support animal may provide help.

“My cows are emotional support animals as certified by the Veterans Administration. I have a laminated letter in my trailer with the cows signed by a doctor and it's just not understood," he said, “I'm not doing it for attention to me. I'm doing it for attention to all the veterans that are out there who might not know how to go about getting an emotional support animal or how they can be accommodated in public.”

Dr. Phil Kiver / Instagram

And while the manager of the Elizabeth City Walmart asked him to leave, Kiver said he and his cows have received a warm welcome at many other local businesses.

“I took them into Costco. I've taken them into Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, that sort of thing," he explained, "I don't take my cows into jewelry stores or restaurants. Like, you’ve got to pick and choose. And I really do it for one primary reason. That is to raise awareness in the veteran community of suicide prevention. Emotional support animals can be anything that brings you comfort or peace or understanding. “

Kiver said Nico and his other cows and farm animals bring him that peace.

“A cow is never gonna cheat on you a cow is never going to steal your credit card, take your girlfriend, lie to you, or argue with you," he said, "All they want to do is just be cared for and fed."

Shortly after Kiver’s cow was reported to police and animal control, a Walmart corporate spokeswoman said the retail chain allows customers with disabilities to enter its stores with service animals. Her comment did not mention emotional support animals.

Dr. Phil Kiver / Instagram

Dr. Kiver, an American History and foreign policy expert, and the author of three books about the war in Iraq -- has an Instagram page dedicated to his emotional support cow, Nico, and other animals on his farm; it has about 3,000 followers.