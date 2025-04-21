© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Bats fine tune their navigation superpowers to avoid crashes

By Matthew Cloutier,
Alejandra Marquez JanseManuela Lopez RestrepoJeanette Woods
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:50 PM EDT

When bats swarm out of caves in the thousands, they almost never crash into each other. Why?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
See stories by Matthew Cloutier
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Manuela Lopez Restrepo
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]