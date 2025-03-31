Severe weather Monday, much higher than average temps start mid-week

Severe weather is possible in eastern North Carolina later Monday evening.

Officials with the National Weather Service are telling people to be prepared for possible damaging wind and isolated tornadoes Monday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters said the region is at enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe storms for our region.

In addition, very warm temperatures will continue Monday with brief cooling on Tuesday, then "hot" temperatures for April will arrive with 80s to near 90 expected Wednesday through Friday.

It’s expected to be 15-25° above normal.