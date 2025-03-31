© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Severe weather Monday, much higher than average temps start mid-week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:41 AM EDT
National Weather Service

Severe weather is possible in eastern North Carolina later Monday evening.

Officials with the National Weather Service are telling people to be prepared for possible damaging wind and isolated tornadoes Monday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters said the region is at enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe storms for our region.

In addition, very warm temperatures will continue Monday with brief cooling on Tuesday, then "hot" temperatures for April will arrive with 80s to near 90 expected Wednesday through Friday.

It’s expected to be 15-25° above normal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
