Reappraisal shows tax base increase in Carteret County of about 80-90%

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT
"Tax Calculator and Pen" by Dave Dugdale is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Carteret County’s Tax Administration office has completed a state-mandated property reappraisal, and has mailed notices of the new assessed value to all property owners.

Interim Tax Assessor Sheila Garner said the county projects there will be a total tax base increase of approximately 80-90%, but individual increases will vary, with some properties seeing lower or higher adjustments.

That increase in property value does not equate to an 80-90% increase in property taxes. Although the valuations are a factor in tax calculations, the actual tax bills are determined separately in June, when the Board of Commissioners and municipal elected officials establish jurisdictional tax rates.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
