Reappraisal shows tax base increase in Carteret County of about 80-90%

Carteret County’s Tax Administration office has completed a state-mandated property reappraisal, and has mailed notices of the new assessed value to all property owners.

Interim Tax Assessor Sheila Garner said the county projects there will be a total tax base increase of approximately 80-90%, but individual increases will vary, with some properties seeing lower or higher adjustments.

That increase in property value does not equate to an 80-90% increase in property taxes. Although the valuations are a factor in tax calculations, the actual tax bills are determined separately in June, when the Board of Commissioners and municipal elected officials establish jurisdictional tax rates.