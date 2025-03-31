Bill would provide North Carolina first responders with access to pension plans

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would provide North Carolina first responders with access to pension plans.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., said the First Responders Retirement Parity Act would include full-time nonprofit firefighters and emergency medical service workers in governmental pension plans.

Under current federal law, full-time nonprofit emergency providers are not eligible to participate in North Carolina’s pension plan.

Murphy said the legislation ensures just compensation for their contributions to community safety and support for when their service comes to an end.

In North Carolina, 74% of fire departments are non-profit and employ 5,527 paid personnel who could benefit from the change.