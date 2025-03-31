© 2025 Public Radio East
Bill would provide North Carolina first responders with access to pension plans

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would provide North Carolina first responders with access to pension plans.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., said the First Responders Retirement Parity Act would include full-time nonprofit firefighters and emergency medical service workers in governmental pension plans.

Under current federal law, full-time nonprofit emergency providers are not eligible to participate in North Carolina’s pension plan.

Murphy said the legislation ensures just compensation for their contributions to community safety and support for when their service comes to an end.

In North Carolina, 74% of fire departments are non-profit and employ 5,527 paid personnel who could benefit from the change.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
