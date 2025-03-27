Preparedness drill to take place Saturday at Pitt Greenville Airport

Sounds of sirens will be heard at the Pitt Greenville Airport on Saturday when a drill is conducted there to test local preparedness in the event of a plane crash.

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration mandates the exercise be performed every three years, and it’s also an opportunity for local emergency responders to practice response to mass casualty incidents overall.

Operations Manager at PGV John Hanna said safety and security are top priorities at Pitt-Greenville Airport, and the full-scale exercise provides an invaluable opportunity to test and refine emergency response strategies.

The exercise will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.