Preparedness drill to take place Saturday at Pitt Greenville Airport

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Pitt Greenville Airport

Sounds of sirens will be heard at the Pitt Greenville Airport on Saturday when a drill is conducted there to test local preparedness in the event of a plane crash.

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration mandates the exercise be performed every three years, and it’s also an opportunity for local emergency responders to practice response to mass casualty incidents overall.

Operations Manager at PGV John Hanna said safety and security are top priorities at Pitt-Greenville Airport, and the full-scale exercise provides an invaluable opportunity to test and refine emergency response strategies.

The exercise will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
