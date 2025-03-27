© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina at higher-than-average risk for destructive storms this hurricane season

By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT

AccuWeather has released its forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, predicting a volatile season with 13-18 named storms, and 3-5 major hurricanes.

Meteorologists are predicting 3-6 direct impacts of hurricanes in the U.S. and say North Carolina, Atlantic Canada, and states around the Gulf of Mexico are at higher than average risk.

Colorado State University will release its first seasonal forecast for 2025 on Thursday, April 3. The National Hurricane Center will release its report in May.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
