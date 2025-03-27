North Carolina at higher-than-average risk for destructive storms this hurricane season

AccuWeather has released its forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, predicting a volatile season with 13-18 named storms, and 3-5 major hurricanes.

Meteorologists are predicting 3-6 direct impacts of hurricanes in the U.S. and say North Carolina, Atlantic Canada, and states around the Gulf of Mexico are at higher than average risk.

Colorado State University will release its first seasonal forecast for 2025 on Thursday, April 3. The National Hurricane Center will release its report in May.