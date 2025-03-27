© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. A.G. telling people to delete accounts, private health information from 23andMe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
23andMe home testing kit
Meredith Rizzo/NPR
23andMe home testing kit

North Carolina’s attorney general is recommending that people delete their accounts and private health information from the DNA testing firm 23andMe as soon as possible.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said 23andMe filed for bankruptcy last weekend and because its future is uncertain, private genetic data could be at risk.

The North Carolina A-Gs office has been investigating 23andMe for about a year following news of the company’s data breach in October 2023. The investigation focuses on concerns that the company may not have done enough to safeguard people’s personal information, including health and genetic data.

Jackson said his office is watching 23andMe closely to see how they navigate these next steps and what actions the court takes to protect the data of people in North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
