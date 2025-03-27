N.C. A.G. telling people to delete accounts, private health information from 23andMe

North Carolina’s attorney general is recommending that people delete their accounts and private health information from the DNA testing firm 23andMe as soon as possible.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said 23andMe filed for bankruptcy last weekend and because its future is uncertain, private genetic data could be at risk.

The North Carolina A-Gs office has been investigating 23andMe for about a year following news of the company’s data breach in October 2023. The investigation focuses on concerns that the company may not have done enough to safeguard people’s personal information, including health and genetic data.

Jackson said his office is watching 23andMe closely to see how they navigate these next steps and what actions the court takes to protect the data of people in North Carolina.