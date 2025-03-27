© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Legislation similar to controversial 2016 "bathroom bill" introduced in N.C. Senate

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
A gender-neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at a restaurant in Durham, N.C. Many North Carolina businesses put gender-neutral signs on toilets after the "bathroom bill" was passed.
Sara D. Davis
/
Getty Images
File: A gender-neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at a restaurant in Durham, N.C. Many North Carolina businesses put gender-neutral signs on toilets after the 2016 "bathroom bill" was passed.

Two Republican state senators filed legislation this week that's similar to the bathroom bill repealed by the legislature several years ago.

The 2016 bill banned transgender people from using public bathrooms that match their gender identity. It was repealed after major companies and events boycotted North Carolina.

The new bill would reinstate those bathroom restrictions. It would also ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates and other government documents. Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters he'll consider the bill.

“We always want to do as much as we can to protect women and girls, and if there is a need and if the caucus is wanting to proceed with this, we'll kinda see where things go,” he said.

Berger isn't sponsoring the bill, but he said it's similar to legislation filed in other states.
WUNC
See stories by WUNC